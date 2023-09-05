Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 69,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

