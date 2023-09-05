Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $466,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 627,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

