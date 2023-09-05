Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $473,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Ribbon Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 149,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 11,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,029. The stock has a market cap of $487.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

