Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $528,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 113,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,966. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

