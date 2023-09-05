Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $605,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 26,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

