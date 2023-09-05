Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $727,000 in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.08% of Altus Power as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power
In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 162,000 shares of company stock worth $874,600 and sold 325,000 shares worth $1,806,000. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on AMPS
Altus Power Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.
Altus Power Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Power
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.