Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $745,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $969,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $10,832,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Essential Utilities by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

WTRG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. 122,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

