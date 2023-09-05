Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $383,000 Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.10% of LSI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $25,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 106,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

