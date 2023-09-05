Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ASTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,046. The firm has a market cap of $848.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.59. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

