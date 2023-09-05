Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

GLW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.