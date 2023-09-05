Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 3,321 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 702,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,336. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

