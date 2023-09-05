Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UGI by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in UGI by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

UGI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,700. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

