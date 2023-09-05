Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 312,918 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312,918 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.11% of Arcos Dorados worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 107,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,189. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.