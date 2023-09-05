Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $484,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. 663,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.