Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $534,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,031. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

