Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $581,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Equitable by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Equitable by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 75,258 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

