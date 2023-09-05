MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.9 %

MIXT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

