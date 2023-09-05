MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $484.00 at Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $484.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.58.

Shares of MDB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.60. 248,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,016. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.34. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

