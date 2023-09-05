Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $524.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

