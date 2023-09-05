Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00016173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,950,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,802,165 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

