Morgan Stanley Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASO. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

