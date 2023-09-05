Morgan Stanley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INVH opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.