Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,960 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

MS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 1,120,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,042. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

