Morgan Stanley Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

