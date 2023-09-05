Morpheus.Network Price Hits $1.06 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $49.95 million and $72,565.44 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.06086228 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $72,947.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.