MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Holdings Lowered by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 984,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 388,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,428. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $798.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.24.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

