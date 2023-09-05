MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 285,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 618,775 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRC. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

