MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 2.8%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 64,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 78,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62.

MTB Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.