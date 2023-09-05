NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 193,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 594,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
