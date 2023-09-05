NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 193,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 594,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

