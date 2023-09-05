NanoString Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,386% compared to the typical daily volume of 856 call options.
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
NSTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 896,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NanoString Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.