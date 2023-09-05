NanoString Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,386% compared to the typical daily volume of 856 call options.

NSTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 896,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,770.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

