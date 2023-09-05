Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

