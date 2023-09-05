National Bankshares Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

TWM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.08. 484,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.29.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.