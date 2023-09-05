National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Argus cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 102,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,344. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.