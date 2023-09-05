Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Allot Communications has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

