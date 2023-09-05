Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,334. The firm has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

