New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Up 0.3 %

New Relic stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 29.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

