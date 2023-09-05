NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 15.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $472.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $475.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.08.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

