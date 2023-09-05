Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

NGT opened at C$53.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.30 and a one year high of C$76.08.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 4.1628818 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

