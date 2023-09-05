NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

