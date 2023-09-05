NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,800.57 or 1.00052550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

