Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 6.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 87,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 84,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
