Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.02 million. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR1.54-1.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,424,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 213,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.