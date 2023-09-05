Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 139 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,578.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

