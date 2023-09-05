Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

