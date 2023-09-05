Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

