Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,303 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

