Norinchukin Bank The Buys 491 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LKQ were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

