Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

