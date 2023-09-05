Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

PEAK stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.