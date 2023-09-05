Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,393,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $275.95 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

